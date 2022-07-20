Smash Mouth tickets still available for Palmdale Amp concert this Saturday

PALMDALE – Tickets are still available to see alternative rock band Smash Mouth perform this Saturday, July 23, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, organizers announced.

Tickets are $40 for VIP concert floor, $35 for preferred seating, and $25 for general admission, and they’re available at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

Smash Mouth formed in 1994 and has released eight albums to date. They are known for songs such as “Walkin’ on the Sun,” “All Star,” “Then the Morning Comes,” “I’m a Believer,” “Can’t Get Enough of you Baby,” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends.”

Gates to the Smash Mouth concert open at 6 p.m. at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and onsite concessions, including beer and wine.

Attendees should bring their own seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged. Outside food, beverages, coolers, and shade canopies are not permitted. Attendees are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted.

For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]