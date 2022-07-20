National Night Out event planned at Domenic Massari Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will kick off National Night Out with its annual event on Tuesday, July 26, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East. Admission is free.

The festivities will include activities for the family, music, giveaways, games, photo ops, and public safety displays from first responders and other agencies serving Palmdale and the Antelope Valley. Food, ice cream, and snacks will be available for purchase from a variety of vendors. There will also be a scavenger hunt where participants can compete to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a Ring video doorbell.

“We’re excited to again host National Night Out for our residents to enjoy,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Come by with your family, friends and neighbors and meet the first responders and other community partners that serve the city of Palmdale and the entire Antelope Valley while having a great time of music, food and fun.”

In celebration of National Night Out 2022, residents in Palmdale neighborhoods are asked to participate by turning on their outside lights and spending evenings outside with neighbors throughout the month of August.

National Night Out is a nationwide crime prevention awareness campaign designed to generate support for and participation in local anti-crime efforts. It strengthens neighborhood spirit and law enforcement-community partnerships and sends a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and fighting crime.

For more information, call 661-267-5170 or email publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–