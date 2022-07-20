Man arrested after pursuit in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man was captured and arrested late Tuesday afternoon after leading sheriff’s deputies on a short chase through Palmdale.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, to the intersection of 30th Street East and Avenue R after they received a call that a driver had passed out at the wheel of a Ford Fiesta, said a Palmdale Station watch commander.

When deputies approached the man, they noticed that he had a handgun next to him. The suspect then woke up and led deputies on a high-speed chase through Palmdale, authorities said.

The man attempted to make a left turn onto East Avenue Q-11, lost control of the Fiesta, hit a curb and crashed into a Honda Accord parked on a front yard of a home in the 1800 block of East Avenue Q-11, the watch commander said.

The man then ran away from the scene but was quickly captured by deputies and taken into custody.

He was later taken to a hospital to treat gunshot wounds police say that he had previously suffered in an earlier shooting in Palmdale. The man’s name was not released and no further information on the incident was immediately available.

