FBI probes heist of $10 million in jewelry from Brink’s truck in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The Federal Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement agencies are continuing an investigation into the theft of millions of dollars in jewelry and gems from a Brink’s truck in Lancaster last week.

The Brink’s truck was taking the merchandise from the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo to another show at the Pasadena Convention Center when the heist occurred on Monday, July 11, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Brink’s has not released specifics about the heist but did release a statement,

“According to the information the customers provided to us before they shipped their items, the total value of the missing items is less than $10 million,” Brinks said in the statement. “We are working with law enforcement, and we will fully reimburse our customers for the value of their assets that were stolen, in accordance with the terms of our contract.”

