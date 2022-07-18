California Community Foundation provides $7.8M for school programs

The California Community Foundation will provide more than $7.8 million in funding to 108 student programs as part of the Los Angeles County Summer Learning Initiative, the organization announced Monday.

The funds will serve more than 136,000 students across Los Angeles County, including 86,000 students over the next three months, thanks to three major donations to CFF — $3.3 million from the Ballmer Group, $1.2 million from The Eli and Edythe Broad Foundation and $1 million from the Murphy Family Fund — which will assist in providing expanded learning opportunities into the upcoming school year.

The summer learning initiative first launched in 2020 in response to the pandemic forcing schools and community centers to close. Officials said that access to summertime learning environments and expanded learning during the school year remains a priority even with the return to in-person learning.

“As we embark on our final year of the initiative, CCF will serve as a funding bridge to provide pandemic recovery support services to regional youth-serving organizations, nonprofit academic and socio-emotional wellness programs, and recreational programs as well as partner with local school districts and charter schools,” CFF President and CEO Antonia Hernández said.

Funding recipients include the philanthropic arm of the Los Angeles County Office of Education.

“We are thrilled to partner with the California Community Foundation to help districts build partnerships to expand learning and enrichment opportunities,” Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Debra Duardo said. “Los Angeles County has so many unique resources. With this support districts, educators and students will be able to take advantage of everything that our region has to offer. I am so grateful for CCF for their investment in public education this summer, and beyond.”

–