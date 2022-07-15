Palmdale’s Draft General Plan released for public review

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Draft General Plan document is ready for public review and feedback prior to Planning Commission and City Council review and adoption. The documents are available at https://bit.ly/3IBh5LI.

Residents and stakeholders can provide feedback and learn more about the General Plan by attending an in-person public workshop and presentation open house on Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at the Chimbole Cultural Center Ballroom, located at 38350 Sierra Highway.

The presentation will provide an overview of the General Plan, recap of the community engagement efforts, review of the key components of the General Plan, and discuss the next steps. Spanish interpretation will be provided. Requests for other languages will be accommodated if the request is made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.

In 2019, the city of Palmdale launched Palmdale 2045, a comprehensive, multi-year effort to update its General Plan which will serve as the city’s primary guide for land use and development decisions. During the first round of outreach in Summer 2019, the project team garnered feedback on the public’s vision and priorities for the future of Palmdale. In Summer 2020, the city presented and gathered feedback on three proposed alternatives for future land use. In Winter 2021, the project team wrapped up the third round of public engagement after gathering input on the preferred land use alternative. Now, the final phase of the General Plan process is underway.

To join a mailing list to stay informed about Palmdale’s General Plan updates, visit www.Palmdale2045.org, contact Palmdale’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200, or email generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

