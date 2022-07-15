Chris Young to headline AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival Sept. 24 concert event

LANCASTER – Popular country singer Chris Young will headline one of three live concert events at this year’s Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, taking place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, at the AV Fair and Event Center, located at 2551 West Avenue H in Lancaster. Young will take the stage on Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Palmdale Auto Mall Grandstand Arena, and his opening act will be husband and wife duo Kat & Alex, organizers announced Friday.

Since winning the “Nashville Star” television singing competition in 2006, Chris Young has amassed a string of accomplishments, including 5 billion on-demand streams, 13 million singles sold, 12 career No. 1 singles, 24 R.I.A.A. Gold/Platinum/MultiPlatinum certified projects and numerous ACM, AMA, CMA, and Grammy nominations, as well as wins for Performance of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards. These accomplishments landed him in the Top 20 of Billboard’s top country artists of the decade.

Nashville-based duo Kat & Alex embody classic country stylings and values, with a Latin twist. In 2021, the couple tied the knot, made their Grand Ole Opry debut, and released several new tracks to critical acclaim, including “Heartbreak Tour,” which The New York Times dubbed as “an earnest power country slow-burner.”

“As everyone knows, it’s been three years since we’ve been able to host our iconic AV Fair & Alfalfa Festival, and we are thrilled to be back,” said Antelope Valley Fair Association President Drew Mercy. “Having the opportunity to host one of the most popular country stars, Chris Young, and up-and-coming artists Kat & Alex is only made possible by the tremendous generosity of the city of Lancaster.”

Chris Young/Kat & Alex concert tickets

Pre-sale discounted general admission tickets for the Chris Young/Kat & Alex concert are on sale now at AVFair.com. Tickets prices range from $50 for General Admission to $90 for Gold Circle seating. Fair fans are encouraged to purchase concert tickets early, as there is limited concert seating for the Gold Circle. Complete ticket information and Fair details are available at avfair.com.

The opening night concert for the 2022 AV Fair and Alfalfa Festival will be announced in the coming weeks, according to organizers. For more information, call 661-948-6060, or visit https://avfair.com/.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair and Event Center.]

–