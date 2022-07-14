Man shot to death during altercation in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the man who was shot to death during an altercation with a 76-year-old man in Lancaster.

He was 53-year-old Timothy Couch of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at a residence on the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Based on preliminary information, the investigators learned both victims were involved in an altercation… During the altercation, the 76-year-old victim was struck with a blunt instrument and [Crouch was] shot. There is no suspect outstanding,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release. ”

The 76-year-old man was taken to the hospital with blunt force injuries to his body and he was listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department. His name was not released.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

