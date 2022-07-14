County clerk completes random sampling technique for Gascón recall petition

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan on Friday announced that his office has completed the random sampling for verification of District Attorney recall petitions, and that his office is proceeding with a full check of all 715,833 signatures submitted.

The random sample was completed with 5% of the total number of signatures submitted (35,793 signatures). Based on the outcome of the random sampling technique, 27,983 petition signatures were found to be valid, according to the RR/CC. This result falls within the threshold that requires the RR/CC to verify all petition signatures submitted.

If the number of valid signatures had exceeded 31,179, the petition would have been certified as sufficient. If the number of valid signatures was lower than 25,510, the petition would have been certified as insufficient. Because the number of verified valid signatures fell between these thresholds, a full check of all signatures submitted must be completed no later than August 17.

The procedure and legal thresholds for determining the sufficiency of the random sampling technique are set forth in California Elections Code § 11225 and the California Code of Regulations.

The earliest a recall election could be held would be at the same time as the Nov. 8 general election.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has been under fire since taking office in December 2020, when he issued a series of directives critics blasted as being soft on crime. The directives include a rule against seeking the death penalty, a ban on transferring juvenile defendants to adult court and prohibitions on filing sentencing-enhancements in most cases. Gascón has repeatedly defended his policies, saying his stances were well-known during his campaign and his election signified public support of his agenda.

In a statement, recall organizers said residents “have spoken in a resounding way,” noting the sheer number of people who have signed petitions and pointing to 37 cities in the county that have taken “no-confidence” votes on Gascón.

