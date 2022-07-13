Decrease in mosquito control services anticipated in the AV

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District (AVMVCD) in May sent out a Proposition 218 ballot measure to local residents that proposed an increase in funding for AVMVCD to maintain mosquito-control services and continue to combat Invasive Aedes mosquito infestations.

This ballot measure needed a 50% plus one vote from the community in order to pass, but it received only 45% support, meaning AVMVCD will not receive extra funding.

“Unfortunately, not garnering additional financial support from the community means that the current level of mosquito control services provided to the community cannot be maintained,” AVMVCD officials said in a news release. “The overall increase in operation costs without appropriate funding means there will undoubtedly be a reduction in services.”

According to AVMVCD, reduced services may include but are not limited to:

Treatment of local storm drains and unmaintained “green pools” which are both significant breeding sources for mosquitoes.

The ability to provide free mosquito-eating fish to property owners for backyard ponds and other water features.

Testing for diseases that can be carried by mosquitoes.

Responding to service requests concerning mosquitoes.

Community education on how to treat and prevent vector sources.

“We will continue to provide the best possible services with the limited funds available… We are disheartened by the prospect of not being able to respond as quickly or as thoroughly as required to effectively reduce the transmission of mosquito-borne diseases in our community,” AVMVCD officials said in the news release.

AVMVCD is in the process of monitoring pools to ensure they are either clean and maintained or completely dry. A 2022 aerial flyover was conducted during the second week of June, and residents should have received pool notices, if applicable. Residents who receive pool notices in error should respond according to the instructions on the notice or visit www.avmosquito.org/clean-pools-healthy-communities/ for more

information.

AVMVCD is encouraging residents to do their part to protect themselves from mosquito bites by following these recommendations:

Check property for standing water and get rid of it.

When mosquitoes are active, use EPA registered insect repellents that contain one of these main ingredients: DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, IR3535.

If weather permits, wear loose fitting clothing that cover as much skin as possible.

Make sure screens on windows and doors are in good repair to avoid mosquitoes in the home.

Check around faucets and air conditioner units, and repair leaks or puddles that remain for several days.

Report daytime biting mosquitoes to the AVMVCD at 661-942-2917.

Report stagnant pools and other backyard sources to the AVMVCD by calling 661-942-2917.

Report dead birds by calling 877-WNV-BIRD (877-968-2473).

For more information. contact the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District at 661-942-2917.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District.]

