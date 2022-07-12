Recruitment event July 15 for class A drivers, warehouse selectors

LANCASTER – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), in partnership with SYGMA, will host a recruitment event, located at 46905 47th Street West in Lancaster, on Friday, July 15.

Two on-site sessions are available — from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Positions include warehouse selectors and class A drivers. Some warehouse experience and availability to work overtime is required. Class A driver training and a sign on bonus of up to $10,000 are available.

Registration is required and available at https://sygma_july15.eventbrite.com. Candidates must also be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview. Qualified candidates must bring a resume, be on time, and dress appropriately for an interview.

For more information, email alexis.campbell@jvs-socal.org or call Alexis Campbell at 818-370-1206.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–