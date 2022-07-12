Details released on deadly Palmdale crash

PALMDALE – Authorities have released details on the traffic collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist in Palmdale last week.

It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 7, on Pearblossom Highway at the intersection with 37th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The motorcyclist — now identified as 31-year-old Ronald Rosales of Palmdale — was riding a 2021 Kawasaki Ninja westbound on Pearblossom Highway in the No. 1 lane when he collided into a 2018 Chevrolet Volt “that was stopped in the number one lane of Pearblossom Highway for a solid red light,” according to the news release.

Rosales was thrown from his motorcycle and “landed in the No. 1 eastbound lane of Pearblossom Highway where he was struck by a 2004 Nissan Frontier driving east in the No. 1 lane of Pearblossom highway,” the news release states.

Rosales was pronounced deceased at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this fatal collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s traffic department at 661-272-2400.

–