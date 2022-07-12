Altercation in Lancaster leaves one man dead, another wounded

LANCASTER – An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at a residence on the 100 block of West Avenue J-8, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a “gun-shot victim” call for service and found a 54-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the news release. Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“A second male… 76 years old, was located and had sustained a blunt force trauma to his upper torso. The 76 year-old victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition,” the news release states.

“Based on preliminary information, the investigators learned both victims were involved in an altercation at a residence. During the altercation, the 76 year-old victim was struck with a blunt instrument and the 54 year-old victim had been shot,” the news release states.

This investigation is on-going and no additional information was released by the Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

