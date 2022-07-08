Motorcyclist killed in Palmdale area crash ID’d

PALMDALE – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash early Thursday morning in the Palmdale area.

He was 31-year-old Ronald Rosales of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The crash was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 7, on Pearblossom Highway near 37th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics pronounced Rosales dead at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported. The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, and sheriff’s officials have not release any additional details.

Anyone with information on this crash is encouraged to contact traffic detectives at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

