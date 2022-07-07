Summer Storytime coming to the Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library’s summer Storytime sessions will run July 19 through Aug. 31 at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Hwy. next to the Library.

Bilingual Storytime for all ages will be held on Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Storytime for children ages 12 to 36 months will take place on Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime for children ages 3 to 5 years will occur on Wednesdays, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Registration is required at https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/palmdale-city-library-storytime-37209. Online registration will open one week before each Storytime, and reminders may be set up in advance on the Library’s Eventbrite page.

“If you’re looking for something to do with your young children this summer that is both fun and educational, Storytime is the way to go. With books, songs, rhymes, flannel stories, puppets, and more, toddlers and preschoolers can gain early literacy skills while having a whale of a good time” says Library Associate and Storytime Lead Fawn Kemble.

The Palmdale City Library is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

