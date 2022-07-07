PALMDALE- A convicted felon was arrested after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies recovered more than 90 illegal “ghost guns” during a raid in Palmdale, authorities announced.
The arrest and the seizure of the illegal weapons and ammunition was announced at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, on the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Facebook page.
The operation was conducted by deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, Partners Against Crime Team (PAC), and the Parole Compliance Team, according to an LASD news release.
“An illegal firearms operation in Palmdale resulted in an arrest of a convicted felon with more than 90 un-serialized “Ghost” guns, high-capacity magazines, approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunitions, and narcotics seized,” the news release states.
The name of the suspect was not released, and no further information on the enforcement operation was immediately available.
–
1 comment for "Felon arrested, illegal guns recovered in Palmdale raid"
It's pretty clear says
So, here we have a felon in possession of 90 ‘ghost guns’ – manufactured in a machine shop, not 3D printed by the looks of the ones in the picture (other than the pump shotgun).
This conclusively proves that there is no way that gangs running drugs will not be armed with weapons. Now – raising the age an individual may legally purchase an “assault weapon” may reduce the number of school shootings, but the majority of gang battles will go on without much of a pause.