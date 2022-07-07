Felon arrested, illegal guns recovered in Palmdale raid

PALMDALE- A convicted felon was arrested after Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies recovered more than 90 illegal “ghost guns” during a raid in Palmdale, authorities announced.

The arrest and the seizure of the illegal weapons and ammunition was announced at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, on the Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ Department’s Facebook page.

The operation was conducted by deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station, Partners Against Crime Team (PAC), and the Parole Compliance Team, according to an LASD news release.

“An illegal firearms operation in Palmdale resulted in an arrest of a convicted felon with more than 90 un-serialized “Ghost” guns, high-capacity magazines, approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunitions, and narcotics seized,” the news release states.

The name of the suspect was not released, and no further information on the enforcement operation was immediately available.

