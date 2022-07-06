CCAV launches new brand, mission, vision & values

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) has launched a five-year strategic plan, which includes a shift in branding as well as new mission, vision, and values.

“Our new strategic plan provides market-responsive strategies that promote organizational growth, long-term stability, and vitality,” said Board President Samantha Schmitz. “It reflects CCAV’s commitment to serving as a leader in the field and operating with the highest levels of integrity, transparency and compassion.”

The board of directors and members of CCAV’s leadership team engaged in a months’ long collaborative process, during which they analyzed market forces, community needs, organizational strengths and weaknesses, and untapped opportunities. The final plan identifies three overarching goals with associated objectives and outcomes as well as a shift in branding and new mission, vision, and values.

The organization’s brand shift includes a redesigned logo and shortening of the name to its acronym: CCAV. The new logo continues to prominently feature three blue hands, which represent the healing, health, and hope CCAV strives to bring to its participants and the community. Consistent with the refreshed logo, the organization will begin utilizing CCAV as its primary identifier to reflect its expanded programs and services. To facilitate a smoother transition, “CCAV – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley” will often be used in print and in text.

“While protecting children continues to be central to everything CCAV does, those participating in our programs include many transitional-age youth and adults,” said Communications Director Carol Stevenson. “The shortened moniker is more inclusive of all of the individuals we serve and better reflects the evolution of our organization.”

CCAV’s new mission statement is “To promote healing of the whole person and a healthier community by providing care and services to empower children, individuals, and families to overcome life’s difficulties.”

The vision statement, which reflects the future CCAV hopes to create, is “A community where we invest in families and individuals to empower them to reach their fullest potential and create lasting generational change.”

Both the mission and vision are supported by six core values, which are compassion, equity, excellence, integrity, leadership and mentorship.

“We wanted to ensure that the new mission, vision, and values adequately reflected who we are, what we do, and how we do it,” noted Schmitz. “Every day, in every interaction, we are striving to make a difference in the lives of the people we serve and the community as a whole.”

Founded in 1988, CCAV is a nonprofit organization that provides a continuum of services aimed at breaking the cycle of trauma. This includes preventing abuse as well as caring for the needs of child victims of abuse and their families. For more information, visit ccav.org.

[Information via news release from CCAV.]

