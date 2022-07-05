Two wounded in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – A man wounded in a shooting in Palmdale Friday evening was hospitalized in critical condition while a second man was hospitalized with moderate injuries, authorities said.

Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 8:52 p.m. Friday, July 1, to the 1700 block of East Palmdale Boulevard where they found a shooting victim lying in the parking lot of a shopping center, Lt. Layne Arnold told City News Service.

The victim was taken to Palmdale Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Deputies later learned a second man was driven to the hospital with moderate injuries, Arnold said.

There was no suspect information or motive given for the shootings.

“We’re still investigating,” Arnold said. “We don’t know exactly what happened yet.”

