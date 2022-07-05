Two injured in Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – Two people were injured Sunday morning in a Palmdale traffic crash.

The collision was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at 50th Street East and East Avenue P, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One of the injured was found lying in the roadway and one vehicle went 40 feet off the road, the CHP said.

Investigators at the scene said the injured are a male rear seat passenger of a Hyundai Santa Fe who was found in the street and a female passenger of a Dodge Charger that went off the road. A man and a woman in the Santa Fe were not hurt, and a man and an infant in the Charger were also not hurt, investigators said.

Officers said the Hyundai Santa Fe was eastbound on Avenue P and made a right turn to go southbound on 50th Street East when the charcoal Dodge Charger ran a posted stop sign and hit the Santa Fe. The conditions of the injured were not available. No further details on the crash were immediately available.

