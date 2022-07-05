Popsicle Pop-ups coming to Palmdale Parks this month

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host Popsicle Park Pop-up events in July to celebrate Parks Make Life Better month.
Festivities will include free music, sports equipment check-outs, activities, and free popsicles for youth, ages 5 to 12 and their families.
“Join us as we celebrate Parks Make Life Better Month and recognize the importance of our local parks,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Pack a picnic and a blanket and join friends and neighbors for a fun evening.”
Popsicle Park Pop-up events events will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays at the following locations:
— July 9 – Manzanita Park, 431 Mesa Verde Ave.
— July 16 – Desert Sands Park, 39117 3rd St. East. Disc Golf Night; staff will provide free equipment to play disc golf.
— July 23 – Joshua Hills Park, 3110 Fairfield Ave.
— July 30 – Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, 2001 E. Ave P.
For more information on these local events, call 661-267-5611.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
–
