Popsicle Pop-ups coming to Palmdale Parks this month

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host Popsicle Park Pop-up events in July to celebrate Parks Make Life Better month.

Festivities will include free music, sports equipment check-outs, activities, and free popsicles for youth, ages 5 to 12 and their families.

“Join us as we celebrate Parks Make Life Better Month and recognize the importance of our local parks,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Pack a picnic and a blanket and join friends and neighbors for a fun evening.”

Popsicle Park Pop-up events events will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturdays at the following locations:

— July 9 – Manzanita Park, 431 Mesa Verde Ave.

— July 16 – Desert Sands Park, 39117 3rd St. East. Disc Golf Night; staff will provide free equipment to play disc golf.

— July 23 – Joshua Hills Park, 3110 Fairfield Ave.

— July 30 – Joe Davies Heritage Airpark, 2001 E. Ave P.

For more information on these local events, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

