Man shot to death at a home in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – The man shot to death June 25 at a home in Lancaster has been publicly identified.

He was 18-year-old Thaddchris Beaird of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at a residence on the 43700 block of Foxton Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster deputies responded to a residence… regarding a gunshot victim call… Prior to the deputies arrival, the victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” according to the news release. The sheriff’s department has released no further details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

