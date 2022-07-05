3 wounded in holiday weekend shootings in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two women and a man were wounded in three separate shootings over the July 4 holiday weekend in Lancaster, authorities said.

The first shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call on the 1100 block of West Avenue H-12, where they found a woman who had been shot at least two times, said a station watch commander. Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a dark-colored, four-door sedan drive away from the scene. The female victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released.

Another woman was wounded in a shooting Sunday night outside her Lancaster home, authorities said. The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 3, in the 500 block of East Jackman Street, according to Sgt. A. Zeko of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The woman suffered one gunshot wound to one arm, and her vital signs were stable when paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment, Zeko said. Suspect information and a motive were not available.

A man was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting outside a Lancaster bar. The shooting was reported about 1:20 a.m. Monday, July 4, at the Big Shotz Bar and Grill in the 200 block of West Pillsbury Street, according to Sgt. A. Zeko of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. The victim got into an argument with another man who went to his car and came back with a firearm, Zeko said. The suspect fired several rounds at the victim but only one struck him in one leg. The suspect fled and paramedics took the victim to a hospital for treatment. A source at the scene said the suspect was described as a man with dreadlocks accompanied by another man holding a cell phone, and that both fled after the shooting. Sheriff’s officials would not confirm this suspect information. No further details on the shooting were immediately available.

