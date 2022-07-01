Palmdale, Lancaster city halls closed Monday for Independence Day

PALMDALE – City of Palmdale administrative and business offices, the Palmdale Playhouse box office, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) and Palmdale City Library will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

DryTown Water Park will be open on July 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Advanced tickets and reservations are highly encouraged and can be made at www.drytownwaterpark.com. Administrative and business offices will reopen Tuesday, July 5, at 7:30 a.m.

To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338 or report them online at www.CityofPalmdale.org. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right of way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas.

Residents may register for Parks and Recreation programs at www.PlayPalmdale.com, purchase concert tickets at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com and purchase tickets from the Palmdale Playhouse at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Library’s online services will also be available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online by visiting https://palmdale.hdlgov.com/.

Lancaster closed on July 4

LANCASTER – All city of Lancaster offices will be closed Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day. City offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, July 5. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to continue utilizing services offered online at www.cityoflancasterca.gov. For daily updates and announcements, visit us on social media.

City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The city Maintenance Yard normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

[Information via news release from the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster.]