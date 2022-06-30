Rural high-speed broadband coming to Antelope Valley

PALMDALE – The Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley (CoCoAV) has been awarded a California Community Foundation grant for outreach and education to guarantee the rural portions of the Antelope Valley have access to reliable, affordable high-speed internet, the organization announced..

“We are working to get funding for broadband deployment in the rural communities in the Antelope Valley. The Federal Government is promising high-speed internet for everyone. We will hold them to it,” said CoCoAV Founder and Executive Director Eric Ohlsen.

“We’re excited to be offering the cooperative model to the rural areas of Antelope Valley as the best way for residents, students, and businesses to have access to affordable high-speed broadband,” said CoCoAV broadband lead Jessica Fish.

The first broadband education project the CoCoAV is bringing to the Antelope Valley is a workshop on forming a co-operative structure to manage the build of a fiber network and create a public internet service provider to maintain the rural broadband system.

The “Rural Broadband Basics Using A CoOp Model” workshop is for local town councils, school districts, employers and anyone interested in bringing affordable high-speed broadband to Antelope Valley’s under-served broadband areas.

The free informative workshop will be held via Zoom on Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register, contact Jessica Fish at Jessica@CoCoAV.org.

[Information via news release from the Community Coalition of the Antelope Valley.]

