Op-ed: LASD sees major reduction in lawsuits, public complaints

By the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

New data shows lawsuits and public complaints against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have decreased significantly, as has use of force in the jails.

Since Sheriff Alex Villanueva took office in December 2018, there has been a 17% decrease in lawsuits filed by the public, a 39% decrease in lawsuits naming the sheriff, and a 36% decrease in lawsuits filed by employees against the department, when compared to the prior administration.

There was also a 31% countywide drop in public complaints against the Department, when compared to the prior administration (3,109 complaints 2019-2022 YTD vs. 4,503 complaints 2015-2018 YTD).

Additionally, there has been an astounding 21% overall reduction in use of force incidents within the jails when compared with the prior administration.

These staggering results can be attributed to the many 21st century reforms Sheriff Alex Villanueva has implemented (i.e. body worn cameras, new policies including professional conduct, duty to intervene, and the transparency promise website at lasd.org).

The evidence is clear, the reforms are working, while creating a more transparent and accountable culture within the Department, which translates into stronger bonds and improved service to the community.

