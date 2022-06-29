LA County aims assist property owners affected by eviction moratorium

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a motion that will identify existing funding, legislation, and programs to help property owners impacted by the county’s eviction moratorium.

“We need to do more to help property owners who have been bearing the brunt of the eviction protections our county has put in place for more than two years,” said Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who authored the motion. “Our local economy reopened nearly 15 months ago and work opportunities are now plentiful. I believe we are well past the time to bring financial relief to property owners. They’ve had to continue making mortgage payments and have been fulfilling their financial obligations without any respite throughout the pandemic. They, too, deserve our support.”

The amended motion also directs County Counsel, the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, and the Chief Executive Office’s Homeless Initiative to report back in 30 days on the status of legal challenges to the County’s protections for tenants and recommendations on whether the Board should consider an earlier phase-out plan for its tenant protections.

The approval of the motion is timely. Effective July 1, 2022, the Board of Supervisors will reinstate the County’s tenant protections through January 2023 for renters who are at or below 80% of the Area Median Income level.

[Information via news release from the office of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger.]

