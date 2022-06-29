“4th of July Field Day” at Domenic Massari and Marie Kerr Parks

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a free 4th of July Field Day for all ages on Monday, July 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Domenic Massari community building, located at 37716 55th St. East, and the Marie Kerr Park community building, located at 39700 30th St. West.

City staff will provide games and equipment to engage kids in play, and free 4th of July themed giveaways will be available while supplies last. For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

