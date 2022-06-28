Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died in a traffic crash Monday afternoon in Lancaster.

He was 38-year-old Eddy Perez of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 27, near the intersection of Business Center Parkway and Avenue K-8, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Perez was riding a motorcycle northbound on Business Center Parkway, and a female motorist was driving a Volkswagen westbound on Avenue K-8 from a stop sign, according to the news release.

“The female adult made a southbound turn onto Business Center Parkway in front of the motorcyclist, causing the motorcyclist to

collide into the Volkswagen. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics,” the news release states.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown if speed was a factor in the collision. It is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

