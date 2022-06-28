Authorities ID father, son killed in Lake Hughes truck crash

LAKE HUGHES – Authorities Tuesday identified a father and son who were killed Sunday night when their pickup truck crashed in the Lake Hughes area northwest of Palmdale.

The crash was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, June 26, at Pine Canyon Road and Tweedy Lake Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

William Dunn, 56, and Travis Dunn, 22, were fatally injured, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, which reported that the older man was the driver.

Their city of residence was not known.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.

