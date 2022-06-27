Man shot to death in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was shot to death in Lancaster Saturday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 25, on the 43700 block of Foxton Avenue, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster deputies responded to a residence… regarding a gunshot victim call… Prior to the deputies arrival, the victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the news release states.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The incident remains under investigation, and sheriff’s officials have released no further information about the circumstances surrounded fatal shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

