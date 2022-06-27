Man killed in hit-and-run in Lancaster; driver sought

PALMDALE – Local detectives are asking the public for help as they investigate a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Lancaster Saturday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, June 25, near the intersection of Avenue I and 7th Street East, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

A man was crossing Avenue I, outside of a crosswalk near 7th Street East, when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling eastbound on Avenue I. The vehicle fled the scene, and the man was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the news release. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“Based on vehicle parts at the scene, the hit and run vehicle may be an unknown type of Honda or Nissan. The cause of the collision is still being investigated. It is unknown at this time if speed, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the collision,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–