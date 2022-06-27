Lancaster hosting “Cool Summer Nights” events at Tierra Bonita Park in July

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster is hosting weekly free “Cool Summer Nights” events at Tierra Bonita Park next month in celebration of Parks Make Life Better Month. The month-long celebration raises awareness of the benefits of parks and recreation throughout California.

Local residents are invited to attend all the events, which will take place every Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Tierra Bonita Park, located at 44910 27th Street East in Lancaster.

Cool Summer Nights 2022 events schedule

July 5: Movie Night, featuring the original Jumanji, free popcorn, and food trucks.

July 12: Carnival Night, featuring free carnival games, bounce houses, balloon animals, and face painting

July 19: Boogie Night, featuring a live DJ, a free dance party, and food trucks.

, featuring a live DJ, a free dance party, and food trucks. July 26: Obstacle Course Night, featuring a free inflatable obstacle course challenge, prizes, and food trucks

“We’re excited to celebrate our city parks and recreation through these ‘Cool Summer Nights’ events,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “These weekly events will be a great opportunity for Lancaster residents to enjoy the cooler weather of our summer evenings, express gratitude for our parks, and make life-long summer memories with family and friends.”

Attendance is free for all events, and patrons will have the option to purchase their own food and merchandise from vendors, if interested. For more information about the “Cool Summer Nights” events, click here.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

