WATCH: Courtney’s Playground opens at Marie Kerr Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale this week dedicated a first-of-its-kind fully inclusive playground at Marie Kerr Park in memory of Courtney Triana.

City leaders, Courtney’s family and friends, and members of the community gathered on June 22 to celebrate the dedication of Courtney’s Playground, an inclusive playground built so families with disabilities may enjoy the outdoors together and without barriers. (View video from the dedication ceremony below.)

“With this dedication we demonstrate our city’s commitment to inclusivity, and we cannot thank Courtney’s family enough for helping bring the City of Palmdale along on this journey,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Today is about removing the barriers and allowing children of all abilities to play together.”

Following the dedication, community members and the family were able to enjoy the new inclusive playground equipment, from manufacturer GameTime. Their inclusive play systems are designed using the best practices found in Me2®: 7 Principles of Inclusive Playground Design and meets the requirements for National Demonstration Site status.

The playground equipment includes the following amenities: Full, Poured in Place (PIP) Rubber surfacing, a resilient and unitary surfacing that is flush to the surrounding grade, allowing full access by mobility devices to every area of the play space; ramped structure, allowing access for mobility devices to higher features on a playground without having to transfer out of the device; Rock N Raft®, an inclusive play feature that can be used while still in a mobility device; and an Inclusive Whirl, with ease of accessibility for people with all abilities.

For more information, visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/1183/Courtneys-Playground or contact Palmdale’s Parks and Recreation Department at 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

