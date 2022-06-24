Local CHP DUI checkpoint planned for Saturday

LANCASTER – The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety/ driver’s license checkpoint at an undisclosed location in the Antelope Valley area this Saturday, June 25.

“The primary objective of an sobriety/ driver’s license checkpoint is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist on our highways by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of driving-under-the-influence-related accidents and/or prior arrests,” according to a news release by the California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley Area.

“Additionally, statistics show unlicensed drivers are much more likely to become involved in a fatal traffic collision than licensed drivers,” the CHP news release states.

The Antelope Valley checkpoint will be staffed by uniformed officers from the CHP who are trained in detecting alcohol and drug impaired drivers. Officers will be equipped with handheld blood alcohol detection devices, which provide an accurate indication of alcoholic beverage consumption. Traffic volume permitting, all vehicles will be screened as they pass through the checkpoint.

Drivers who are determined to be under the influence will be physically arrested and their vehicles towed away. Any suspended or unlicensed driver passing through the checkpoint will be cited and their vehicles may be impounded, according to the CHP.