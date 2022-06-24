Ave K interchange restricted to one lane starting Monday as Lancaster constructs new recycled waterline

LANCASTER – Beginning on or around June 27, a segment of Avenue K east of the 12 Street West intersection in Lancaster will be restricted to one lane as the city constructs a new recycled waterline, officials announced Friday.

The traffic restrictions are projected to last for approximately 25 working days for this segment of the project. The specific traffic impacts are as follows:

At Avenue K Westbound and Commerce Center Driveway, the left turn lane will be temporarily closed. The through lane and the right turn to West Ave J-15 will be available.

At Avenue K Eastbound at Commerce Center Driveway, the left turn to West Ave J-15 will be temporarily closed. The through lane and the right turn into the Commerce Center driveway will be available.

At Commerce Center Driveway at Avenue K, the left turn will be temporarily closed. The right turn will be available.

The temporary traffic restrictions will enable the the city of Lancaster to advance the construction of a 24-inch recycled waterline from 10th Street West to 15th Street Waste along Avenue K. During the initial 25-day working period, the city’s contractor plans to dig pits on either side of the Amargosa Channel and install the recycled waterline pipe. Construction work will occur between the hours of 9:30 p.m. and 5 a.m., and day work will include testing and surveys.

“This lane closure supports the increased use of recycled water – something that is more important now than ever given our current drought conditions,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “I realize the inconvenience that temporary traffic changes can cause, so I want to thank our residents for their understanding as we make this investment in Lancaster’s critical infrastructure.”

While the traffic restrictions are projected to be in effect for only 25 working days, the overall effort to construct the recycled waterline is anticipated to take approximately 120 working days. Local residents are urged to plan and expect delays during construction. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2022.

This project is part of the Lancaster’s Capital Improvement Program, managed by the Capital Engineering Division. For more information, contact Berenice Palomino of Ferreira Construction at 909-606-5900. Additional information is available on the city of Lancaster website at: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/services/ready-lancaster-emergency-preparedness/road-construction.\

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

