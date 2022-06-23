Authorities ID man fatally shot in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man who was shot to death during an argument in front of a local liquor store Tuesday night has been identified as 55-year-old Bobby Pollard Sr. of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The crime was reported around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, on the 1300 block West Avenue I, authorities said.

Pollard was found in front of a liquor store with at least one gunshot wound to his upper body, the sheriff’s department reported.

Detectives learned that Pollard and another man were involved in an argument, and the other man drew a handgun and shot him.

No description was released of the gunman, who remains at large.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

