Man shot to death after argument in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 50-year-old man was shot to death Tuesday night after an argument at a liquor store in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, on the 1300 block of West Avenue I, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Lancaster deputies responded to a liquor store… regarding a gunshot victim call… Upon arrival, deputies located a male back adult, approximately 50 years old, who sustained at least one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” the news release states.

Deputies and Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel tended to the victim, but he was ultimately pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the news release. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“Investigators learned the victim was involved in an argument with a male black adult suspect prior to the shooting. The suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim. The suspect remains outstanding,” the news release states.

No further information on the incident was immediately released as of Wednesday, June 22.

Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

