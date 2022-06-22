LA County Sheriff Villanueva tests positive for coronavirus

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau confirmed Tuesday evening, but did not provide further details.

Sheriff’s Capt. Lorena Rodriguez told the Los Angeles Times that Villanueva is in good spirits and vaccinated but did not confirm if he is boosted or disclose how he contracted the virus.

Villanueva has repeatedly spoken out against the county’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying it would decimate the ranks of what he calls an already depleted department.

He said deputies should have the option of undergoing regular testing rather than being forced to get vaccinated.

–