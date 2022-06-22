Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau confirmed Tuesday evening, but did not provide further details.
Sheriff’s Capt. Lorena Rodriguez told the Los Angeles Times that Villanueva is in good spirits and vaccinated but did not confirm if he is boosted or disclose how he contracted the virus.
Villanueva has repeatedly spoken out against the county’s coronavirus vaccine mandate, saying it would decimate the ranks of what he calls an already depleted department.
He said deputies should have the option of undergoing regular testing rather than being forced to get vaccinated.
–
3 comments for "LA County Sheriff Villanueva tests positive for coronavirus"
Tim Scott says
It’s always sad to see someone who actively contributed to the severity of the pandemic become a victim of the pandemic.
Oh, wait.
No, that’s actually justice.
K says
Per himself, he’s vaccinated
Tim Scott says
And? Lots of people in positions of influence did their best to promote the spread of covid while they themselves got vaccinated in hoped of avoiding personal consequences. Just look at the governors who appeared at CPAC to boast about low vaccination rates in their states; every one of them was vaccinated.