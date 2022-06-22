LA County mattress company pays $753K to settle false advertising claim

A Los Angeles County company has paid $753,000 to settle allegations that it falsely advertised its imported DreamCloud mattresses as manufactured entirely from materials made in the United States, the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday, June 22.

According to the complaint, although Home LLC and owner Ran Reske repeatedly claimed in promotional literature that the mattresses were “proudly made with 100 percent USA-made premium quality materials,” all DreamCloud mattresses were finished overseas, and in some cases were wholly imported or used significant imported materials.

The FTC’s August 2018 complaint alleged the claims were deceptive and violated federal law.

Under the terms of the agency’s order, in addition to paying $753,000, Resident Home and Reske are prohibited from making claims that deceive consumers and harm other businesses.

