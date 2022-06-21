Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a traffic collision in Lancaster Friday afternoon.

He was 31-year-olf Anthony Herrera III of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal collision occurred around 5:40 p.m. Friday, June 17, near the intersection of 10th Street West and Avenue J-6, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Herrera was riding a motorcycle “at a high rate of speed” northbound on 10th Street West when he skidded to avoid a stopped Chevy Cruz, according to the news release.

“During his attempt to avoid the stopped Chevy Cruz, [Herrera] appeared to have fallen off his motorcycle and collided with the rear of the Chevy Cruz,” the news release states.

Herrera was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Chevy Cruz were not injured, according to the news release.

The incident remains under investigation, but “the motorcyclist’s speed appears to be a factor in the collision,” the news release states.

“It is unknown if the motorcyclist was under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The driver of the Chevy Cruz was determined not to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” the news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–