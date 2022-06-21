Authorities: Trucker suffered medical emergency prior to AV traffic crash

ANTELOPE VALLEY – A trucker who was pronounced dead at the scene Monday after his big rig careened off the roadway in the Antelope Valley suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, authorities said.

He was identified as 65-year-old Richard Alvarez of Hesperia, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal incident happened around 12:50 p.m. Monday, June 20, on Avenue P west of 260th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Alavarez was driving a 2013 Peterbuilt truck-tractor westbound on Avenue P (El Mirage Road), west of 260th Street East, when the vehicle traveled off the roadway and crashed into a utility pole and came to rest in the desert, the CHP report states.

“The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office has determined this death to be caused by a medical emergency, not as a result of a traffic crash,” the CHP report states.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected at this time,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer Alonzo at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.

–