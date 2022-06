PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC), located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, is recruiting for internal positions in the Antelope Valley.

Open positions include business service representative, and customer service coordinator.

Interested candidates should register on Eventbrite at https://jobcenter_june22.eventbrite.com .

For more information call 661-405-8739.

