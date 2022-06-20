Palmdale women killed in Culver City traffic crash

l crashCULVER CITY – A woman who was killed Saturday night when her car rear-ended another vehicle, left the roadway and hit a light pole splitting it in two was identified as a Palmdale resident.

She was 22-year-old Jada Taylor Gipson of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal crash occurred around 10:16 p.m. Saturday, June 18, near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive, according to the the Los Angeles Police Department.

Gipson was the lone occupant in the car that was southbound on La Cienega when she hit the other vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The condition of the other motorist was not available.

