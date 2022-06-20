Missing bipolar woman believed headed to Lancaster

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s detectives are asking the public for help locating a bipolar 25-year-old woman from Trona in San Bernardino County who has been missing one month and was possibly heading to Lancaster.

Tracy Elaine Adams was last seen at about 4 p.m. on May 18 in the 12000 block of Lakeview Drive in Trona with a possible destination of the 43000 or 44000 block of Sierra Highway in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

“Her loved ones are concerned for her well-being and asking for your help,” the news release states.

Adams is described as Black, 5-feet-9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222- TIPS (8477).