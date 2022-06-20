“Just Robbed A Bank”: Local author celebrates one-year publication anniversary

LANCASTER – Frequent readers of TheAVTimes.com may recognize Tim Scott as an outspoken commenter on this news forum. But the 60-year-old Lancaster resident is also a banker robber, turned business owner, turned author.
Today [June 20, 2022] marks the one-year anniversary of the publication of “Just Robbed A Bank,” Scott’s hilarious, but true memoir that details how he went from bank robber to business owner, and beyond.
“Just Robbed a Bank” is a book of stories that recount Scott’s life before, during, and after becoming a bank robber. These stories are for adult readers who enjoy humorous writing that can be analyzed in depth or taken at face value. Although every story in “Just Robbed A Bank” is funny, they also tackle deeper concepts like the revolving door of the U.S. criminal justice system.
According to Scott, the hardest thing to remember when you are a bank robber is that you still look like everybody else. A giant sign that says “Just Robbed A Bank” is not flashing over your head, it is IN your head. That understanding that everyone has their own reality, even if they are all walking down the same sidewalk, has informed Scott’s life and shows in the stories he tells in “Just Robbed A Bank.”
TheAVTimes.com caught up with Scott recently to learn more about his motivation for writing “Just Robbed A Bank” and his ties to the Antelope Valley. Here’s more…
TheAVT: What is your connection to the Antelope Valley?
TS: I was born at Edwards Air Force Base and was brought home to a house in Lancaster that my parents lived in almost until they died.
TheAVT: Give us a little information on your bank robbing backstory.
TS: I was charged with four [bank robberies] and pleaded guilty to three. What seems strange to a lot of people is that I really didn’t keep track of the total, but in the book when you read about the way I was living when I was an active bank robber, it makes sense. I was active in the early/mid 90s and served 44 months through the real middle of the 90s.
TheAVT: What was your motivation for writing “Just Robbed A Bank”?
TS: I met a guy who is a freelance editor. He had to give up a career in journalism because of a chronic medical condition, and to say that he ‘struggles to make ends meet’ is the understatement of the century. I was trying to boost his optimism by suggesting that any time he could catch lightning in a bottle and edit for some first-time writer that turned out to have the next “Ready Player One”… and [I] learned that editors don’t get royalties, which I think is wrong. So, I wrote a book for him to edit and split the royalties with him.
TheAVT: What is the message that readers should come away with after reading “Just Robbed A Bank”?
TS: That you can choose how you want to be, no matter your circumstances. People generally choose to be miserable, even competing in a sort of misery sweepstakes. I make a different choice.
TheAVT: Why should Antelope Valley readers take a look at your book?
TS: If nothing else, it’s just plain funny. Plus, I sold cars before I robbed banks, and that was mostly here. I don’t make any direct references, but long time AV people might recognize some things.
TheAVT: What was the response to your participation in Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival?
TS: [My] book sold well that day, good times were had by all, the [Palmdale City] Library stocked my book.
TheAVT: Do you have any other upcoming events aimed at promoting your book?
TS: I do radio interviews when I can book them, but don’t have any scheduled currently.
TheAVT: What are you up to these days?
Mostly goofing off. I sold my business in Bakersfield about 20 years ago and came here to take care of my folks. I had enough money to retire comfortably in most third world countries and intended to move on once my parents no longer needed me, but as a man’s best plans often end… “then I met this girl.” She’s rooted here, so I am too. I have some property down in Belize and she should be ready to retire in hopefully just a few more years so we’ll see where we end up then.
“Just Robbed a Bank” is available for purchase on Amazon or wherever books are sold.
–
8 comments for "“Just Robbed A Bank”: Local author celebrates one-year publication anniversary"
KayDee says
Nice to know this newspaper glorifies bank robbery and criminality. Great job! smh
Tim Scott says
Wah wah wah.
Thanks for the “glorifies bank ribbing and criminality” part since it proves that your comment was pulled from an orifice without bothering to actually read the book.
Anyone who has read it would agree that it certainly doesn’t glorify anything.
Shake hard enough and hopefully we get lucky and that empty vessel falls right off.
ACE says
*** VOTE FOR TIM SCOTT
FOR ASSEMBLYMAN..!
Tim Scott says
lol…no, I am reformed…mo more criminal activity for me thanx!
America's Most Avid Reader says
I read it last August and it was enjoyable reading and provided some insight into our most interesting commenter. The courage, stoicism and acceptance of Tim’s situation when he was busted inspired me and gave me coping tools that I still use today, such as “Choosing not to be miserable”. I have used this tool countless times since and it works for me! It reminded me of The Invictus Poem by William Ernest Henley:
Out of the night that covers me
Black as the pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.
In the fell clutch of circumstance,
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloody, but unbowed.
Beyond this place of wrath and tears
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds, and shall find, me unafraid.
It matters not how strait the gate,
How charged with punishments the scroll,
I am the master of my fate
I am the captain of my soul.
But it was also well written, unique, suspenseful, hilarious, and provocative coming from our most controversial poster. Recommended reading for sure this summer. You’ll be pleasantly surprised!
Tim Scott says
In shorter form: the quality of your life depends five percent or less on what happens and 95 percent or more on how you respond to what happens. I don’t know what genius philosopher said that first, but I have proven it true.
Thanks for the endorsement and I am glad it made a difference for you. Making a difference is the secondary goal…mostly I just set out to be funny.
FWB says
Smart enough to not end up back in the system. Good for you.
Tim I remember you now. We’ve met and talked several times.
Tim Scott says
Several times?
I take it that your persona here is not representative of you in real life.