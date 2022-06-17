Sen. Wilk hires “Future Leader Award” recipient

LANCASTER – Shawntwayne “Shawn” Cannon, a past recipient of Sen. Scott Wilk’s “Future Leader Award,” was recently hired as a field representative based in Wilk’s Antelope Valley District office.

“Shawn has a huge passion for service and, as a young person, is committed to ensuring our community continues to be a place we want to call home,” Wilk said in a news release announcing the new hire. “I am so pleased to welcome him to Team Wilk.”

Shawn received the “Future Leader Award” in 2018, while he was a senior at Desert Winds High School in Lancaster. After graduating high school, Shawn tutored in the AVID program prior to starting college. He is also the former Commissioner of Lancaster’s Social Equity Commission and currently serves as the Deputy Mayor of Lancaster. His lifelong goal is to be a teacher.

“Way back in high school, Shawn stood out as a bright star, and clearly, nothing has changed,” Wilk said. “He will be a wonderful addition to the staff and a great resource for residents of the Senate District 21.”

“This is a full-circle moment for me and an example of how our community provides opportunity. I am living proof that Senate District 21 is filled with both present and future leaders,” Shawn said. “I look forward to working hard for the senator’s constituents. Thank you Senator Wilk for this amazing opportunity and let’s get to work.”

Cannon will be based out of the Lancaster office, at 848 W. Lancaster Blvd., Suite 101. The office number is 661-729-6232.

[Information via news release from the office of Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita)]