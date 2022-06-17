Palmdale road construction updates [June 20 – June 26]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF JUNE 20 THROUGH JUNE 26, 2022.

Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R for utility and road work. Please slow down for construction zone and expect delays.

CLOSURE 10th Street East from Avenue P to Blackbird Lane

North side of 10th Street East closed for Palmdale Water District Project. Detour in place. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue P at 20th Street East

Lane closures for Palmdale Water Department. Traffic Signal will be in Flashing Red (4 way stop). Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Domenic Massari Park

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for sports field lighting installation. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Palmdale Transportation Center

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for median improvement project. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Sierra Highway between Avenue R and Avenue S

Intermittent shoulder closure of the #2 northbound and southbound lanes on Sierra Highway between Avenue R and Avenue S for graffiti abatement. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Desert Sands Park

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for park improvement project. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Pearblossom Highway at 47th Street East

Shoulder and right lane closures on both sides of Pearblossom Highway, just west of 47th Street East for water line construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Division Street to 3rd Street East, from P-12 to Avenue Q

Detour in place for street closures in this area for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements. Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from Ridgeview Circle to Division Street

Detour in place on Avenue R for sewer construction. Intermittent lane closures for water line installation. Traffic Signal will be in flashing red (4 way stop). Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R and 35th Street East

Shoulder closure westbound Avenue R, starting about 200’ East of Aubrieta Street for street improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Report Road Issues & More with Text My Gov

To report issues and find answers, text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc., or report issues such as potholes, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer to the question or a link to the City of Palmdale’s website containing relevant information. You may also opt-in to receive notifications from the City by texting PALMDALE to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests, and more.

For more information, call Palmdale public works department at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

