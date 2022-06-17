Palmdale, Lancaster city halls to close for Juneteenth observation

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s administrative and business offices, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES), Palmdale Playhouse, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Chimbole Cultural Center, and Palmdale City Library will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth. Palmdale’s administrative and business offices will reopen Tuesday, June 21, at 7:30 a.m.

To report emergencies after hours, weekends or on holidays, residents may call 661-267-5338 or report them online at www.CityofPalmdale.org. Emergencies include sewer overflows, roadway/right-of-way hazards including downed tree limbs, downed signs and potholes, or broken sprinkler lines in City parks and landscaped areas. Library materials may be renewed and online services such as Homework Help and eLibrary may be accessed 24 hours a day, every day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

Parking and administrative citations may also be paid online, 24 hours a day at www.cityofpalmdale.org/206/Citations. Business licenses may be paid online by visiting https://palmdale.hdlgov.com/.

Like Palmdale, all city of Lancaster offices will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth, as well. Lancaster city offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, June 21. In the meantime, local residents are encouraged to continue utilizing the services offered at www.cityoflancasterca.gov.

The Lancaster Juneteenth Celebration: It’s a Family Reunion! is set for Sunday, June 19, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on this event, visit www.cityoflancasterca.gov/juneteenth.

Lancaster City Hall’s regular business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The City Maintenance Yard normal hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday; and Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

[Information via news releases from the cities of Palmdale and Lancaster]

