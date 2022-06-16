2 killed in fiery solo crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – The California Highway Patrol has released more information on the fiery single-vehicle crash near Lancaster early Wednesday morning that killed two people.

The collision happened at midnight on Wednesday, June 15, on Avenue H just east of 115th Street East, according to a CHP report.

Both victims were in a 2006 Mitsubishi that was headed eastbound on Avenue H at an unknown speed when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled out of control “and entered the desert landscape, where it struck a berm before overturning multiple times,” the CHP report states.

“After the crash, the vehicle caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames,” the CHP report states. The male driver and his female passenger sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP report.

Coroner’s officials are still working to identify the victims, currently listed as John Doe #177 and Jane Doe #75.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown and under investigation,” the CHP report states.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Officer Gonzalez at the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.

