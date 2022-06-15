Palmdale’s “Music in the Parks” returns for 2022

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host eight free “Music in the Parks” outdoor events this summer, featuring live music, food trucks, and kids activities. Festivities kick off on Thursday, July 7, and will run for eight consecutive Thursdays, alternating between Poncitlán Square, located at 9th Street East between Avenue Q-9 & Ave. Q-10, and Domenic Massari Park, located at 37716 55th Street East.

Music in the Parks activities will begin at 5 p.m. and include free chalk art for kids, musical crafts and life size lawn games. Musical acts begin at 5:30 p.m. Guests may bring food, blankets, and lawn chairs. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from food trucks. No alcohol is allowed in the parks. The event concludes at 7:30 p.m.

“Come join us with your family and friends and enjoy this free event featuring great tunes from local bands,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy a beautiful summer evening in our Palmdale parks.”

Music In The Parks schedule

Thursday, July 7 – The Dance Band – R&B and classics, Poncitlán Square

Thursday, July 14 – Ric James & The N’Rhythm Band – jazz & world music, Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, July 21 – Rayford Bros. Band – vintage rock, R&B, surf, blues, rockabilly, country, swing, Poncitlán Square

Thursday, July 28 – POP Vision – Top 40, Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, Aug. 4 – Seventh Switch – classic rock, cumbias, rock en Español, country, reggae, disco/funk, calypso, rockabilly, Tex-Mex, ’80s and more, Poncitlán Square

Thursday, Aug. 11 – On Tap – classic rock, pop, country, blues, and oldies, Domenic Massari Park

Thursday, Aug. 18 – Runaway Band – country, Poncitlán Square

Thursday, Aug. 25 – Midnite Crisis – classic rock, Domenic Massari Park

For more information on Music In The Parks, call Palmdale’s parks and recreation office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

